Gas line replacement begins in Bon Air

Natural gas customers in Bon Air will be part of a Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania gas pipeline replacement project.

Starting in late-May, Columbia Gas is to replace more than 5,525 feet of underground pipe along Institute Street, Conniston Avenue, Grosser Street, Calle Street, Fordyce Street, Caperton Street, Roseton Avenue, and Bon Air Avenue. Work is expected to last through the end of 2018, weather permitting, and will take place Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with temporary lane restrictions possible during working hours.

The construction work may require a temporary interruption of natural gas service for individual customers, while their service is transferred to the new pipe. Columbia Gas will personally contact these customers prior to shutting off service and to schedule service restoration. Customers with indoor meters will also have their meters relocated to the outside of the premises. This work will be completed at no additional cost to the customer.

All company and contract employees carry photo ID badges identifying them as Columbia Gas employees or contractors. Customers are encouraged to ask for ID before allowing anyone into their home, or they can call 1-888-460-4332 for Columbia Gas employee verification.

Motorists traveling through Columbia Gas work zones should exercise caution and be prepared for slowed or temporarily stopped traffic during working hours. Motorists should keep a safe distance between vehicles, reduce speed in work zones, and obey flaggers and all posted signs, including detours and parking restrictions.