ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Friends of Phillips Park meet June 19

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

May 29, 2018



Friends of Phillips Park

The next meeting of the Friends of Phillips Park will be on Tuesday, June 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Phillips Park and Recreation Center, 201 Parkfield Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

Upcoming events at the park include: A Clean Up and Volunteer Day on Sunday, June 3 from noon to 2 p.m. Free Outdoor Yoga is also planned for 11 a.m. on Sundays June 10, July 22 and August 12.

Register for for any Phillips Park events and learn more at http://www.facebook.com/friendsofphillips.


 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2018 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 06/04/2018 03:52