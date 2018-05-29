Friends of Phillips Park meet June 19

Friends of Phillips Park

The next meeting of the Friends of Phillips Park will be on Tuesday, June 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Phillips Park and Recreation Center, 201 Parkfield Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

Upcoming events at the park include: A Clean Up and Volunteer Day on Sunday, June 3 from noon to 2 p.m. Free Outdoor Yoga is also planned for 11 a.m. on Sundays June 10, July 22 and August 12.

Register for for any Phillips Park events and learn more at http://www.facebook.com/friendsofphillips.