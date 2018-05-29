Mayor Peduto speaker at Allentown meeting

City of Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto will be the featured speaker at the Allentown CDC community meeting on Tuesday, June 5.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Allentown Senior Center, 631 E. Warrington Avenue. A light dinner will be provided.

The agenda will also include artist Asia Bey talking about the Hilltop Art Project. Updates will be provided by the Allentown CDC and the Hilltop Alliance. There will opportunities to learn about and join neighborhood committees.

Allentown monthly meetings are held the first Tuesday of each month. Those with questions or to RSVP may contact: Renee@pghhilltopalliance.org, 412-277-4172 or visit http://www.allentownpgh.com.