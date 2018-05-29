This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, May 30, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

â€¢ June P. Rooney, 711 Climax Street, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

â€¢ Darryl Byrd, 311 Michigan Street, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

â€¢ Alberts Capital Management 59 Ralston Place LLC, 224 Kearsarge Street, 19th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

â€¢ Debra Decubellis, 13 Wills Street, 19th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

â€¢ Gregory Mikalko, 424 Daytona Street, 30th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

â€¢ AIH, 343 Moore Avenue, 30th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court case are scheduled for Thursday, June 1, at 9:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

â€¢ Steven Sayers, 2219 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Codes PM307.1, PM304.13.

â€¢ Stephen Gilstrap Sr., 316 Arabella Street, 30th Ward, Codes 301.3, 307.1, 302.4, 108.2.

â€¢ Eva and Wesley H. Staude, 320 Arabella Street, 30th Ward, Code 301.3.

â€¢ Ilanit and Offer Uzan, 190 Knox Avenue, 30th Ward, Codes PM304.4, PM108.1.1.

â€¢ Donald and Joan Faulkner, 219 Moore Avenue, 30th Ward, Codes 301.3, 307.1.

â€¢ Donald and Joan Faulkner, 223 Moore Avenue, 30th Ward, Codes 301.3, PM307.1.

â€¢ John and Viola Kovalcik, 236 Moore Avenue, 30th Ward, Code 301.3.

â€¢ Lamont Mitchell, 303 Moore Avenue, 30th Ward, Codes 301.3, 307.1, 302.4.

â€¢ Jose Deleon and Joan Romano, 312 Moore Avenue, 30th Ward, Codes 301.3, 307.1.

â€¢ Green Spaces Management 15235 and Jokov Segal, 316 Moore Avenue, 30th Ward, Codes 301.3, 307.1, 302.4.

â€¢ Margaretta Kokosh, 320 Moore Avenue, 30th Ward, Codes 301.3, 307.1.

â€¢ DTHREO Inc, 324 Moore Avenue, 30th Ward, Codes 301.3, 307.1.

â€¢ Carrie Burfield, 328 Moore Avenue, 30th Ward, Codes 301.3, 307.1.

â€¢ MYA Development LLC, 330 Moore Avenue, 30th Ward, Codes 301.3, 307.1.

â€¢ Charles Igles Jr., 338 Moore Avenue, 30th Ward, Codes 301.3, 307.1, 302.4.

â€¢ Rosemary Grentz, 6 St. Paul Street, 17th Ward, Code 304.7.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is in the Maul Building at 1700 E. Carson Street, third floor on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.