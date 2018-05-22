ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Real estate transactions for issue of May 22

 
May 22, 2018



16th Ward

Cityside Leasing L.P. to Rachel and Karl Fatter at 140 Dawes St. for $91,000.

Brandon Joseph Baldini et al. to Nicole Burnell and Jonathan Aldridge at 2918 Harcum Way for $195,000.

17th Ward

Stephen Pacak et al. to Jianlei Wang and Haiyan Moreland at 2 German Square for $50,000.

William Gadd et al. to Megan Ann Dwaileebe at 108 Pius St. for $217,500.

Richard Aul Jr. to JDS 12th Street Holdings LLC at 131 S. 12th St. for $100,000.

CR 2018 LLC to 213INV LLC at 2418 S. 18th St. for $27,900.

18th Ward

Louis Ernst to Dennis and Michelle Doas at 857 Climax St. for $23,000.

US Bank NA to MD Sala Uddin at 812 Delmont Ave. for $14,440.

19th Ward

Frank Dominek II to Justin McLiverty at 317 Grace St. for $195,500.

Frank Polenta to Sean Cardello at 80 Greenbush St. for $264,850.

Charles Matous to Darryl Thumm at 137 Hallock St. for $144,530.

Estate of Esther Fortunato to Marissa Olean at 16 Kohlmeyers Lane for $156,000.

Mission Real Estate Solutions LLC to Leah Surmacz and Paul Martinez at 34 Soffel St. for $29,900.

29th Ward

Janet Wilkes to Zachary Kelsey at 212 Parkfield St. for $79,500.

John Chmill to Raymond Karhut IV and Angalina Marinelli at 310 Parkfield St. for $103,000.

Salvador Marilla to Shayleigh Busti at 168 Spencer Ave. for $80,000.

Hayes Russell to BAAT Enterprises LLC at 1613 Transverse Ave. for $18,000.

30th Ward

Ilanit Uzan to New Cross LLC at 190 192 Knox Ave. for $95,000.

Mt. Oliver

Mt. Oliver Borough to Economic Development South Inc. at 225 Brownsville Road for $84,000.

My Trong Tran to Nicholas Drop at 208 Giffin Ave. for $77,900.

 
