Real estate transactions for issue of May 22
May 22, 2018
16th Ward
Cityside Leasing L.P. to Rachel and Karl Fatter at 140 Dawes St. for $91,000.
Brandon Joseph Baldini et al. to Nicole Burnell and Jonathan Aldridge at 2918 Harcum Way for $195,000.
17th Ward
Stephen Pacak et al. to Jianlei Wang and Haiyan Moreland at 2 German Square for $50,000.
William Gadd et al. to Megan Ann Dwaileebe at 108 Pius St. for $217,500.
Richard Aul Jr. to JDS 12th Street Holdings LLC at 131 S. 12th St. for $100,000.
CR 2018 LLC to 213INV LLC at 2418 S. 18th St. for $27,900.
18th Ward
Louis Ernst to Dennis and Michelle Doas at 857 Climax St. for $23,000.
US Bank NA to MD Sala Uddin at 812 Delmont Ave. for $14,440.
19th Ward
Frank Dominek II to Justin McLiverty at 317 Grace St. for $195,500.
Frank Polenta to Sean Cardello at 80 Greenbush St. for $264,850.
Charles Matous to Darryl Thumm at 137 Hallock St. for $144,530.
Estate of Esther Fortunato to Marissa Olean at 16 Kohlmeyers Lane for $156,000.
Mission Real Estate Solutions LLC to Leah Surmacz and Paul Martinez at 34 Soffel St. for $29,900.
29th Ward
Janet Wilkes to Zachary Kelsey at 212 Parkfield St. for $79,500.
John Chmill to Raymond Karhut IV and Angalina Marinelli at 310 Parkfield St. for $103,000.
Salvador Marilla to Shayleigh Busti at 168 Spencer Ave. for $80,000.
Hayes Russell to BAAT Enterprises LLC at 1613 Transverse Ave. for $18,000.
30th Ward
Ilanit Uzan to New Cross LLC at 190 192 Knox Ave. for $95,000.
Mt. Oliver
Mt. Oliver Borough to Economic Development South Inc. at 225 Brownsville Road for $84,000.
My Trong Tran to Nicholas Drop at 208 Giffin Ave. for $77,900.
