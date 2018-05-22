Police looking for suspect in robbery of Carrick bank

Pittsburgh Police robbery detectives are investigating a bank robbery in Carrick on May 16.

Shortly after 9 a.m., police and detectives responded to the PNC Bank in the 2100 block of Brownsville Road.

According to the police report, a male suspect entered the bank and demanded money. The teller handed over an undisclosed amount cash and the suspect ran out of the bank.

No weapon was seen during the robbery. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 6’2” tall, wearing a grey hoodie with a white baseball cap, and wearing Black/Red tennis shoes.

Pittsburgh Police and the FBI are actively investigating this case. If anyone has information about this robbery, they are asked to call Pittsburgh robbery detectives at 412-323-7800.