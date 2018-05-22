USS Requin veterans will host a special Memorial Day ceremony on submarine

Veterans of USS VI Requin Base will host a special memorial ceremony aboard the Cold War-era submarine USS Requin (SS 481) moored along the Ohio River at Carnegie Science Center on Sunday, May 27, from 10–11 a.m.

They will toll a bell once in memory of each submarine on “Eternal Patrol” and will cast flower petals on the water so that they may “travel down the rivers of this great nation to the oceans” where fellow submarines are at rest. The Marine Color Guard from Three Rivers Leatherneck Detachment 310 and the VFW Post 9199 Honor Guard will perform a 21-gun salute.

After the service, visitors are invited to tour Requin. The event is free and open to the public. Admission to the submarine is free all day.

USS Requin was inducted into the Submarine Hall of Fame on May 21, 2017. The Hall of Fame recognizes post-WWII submarines that made significant contributions to submarine tactics and technology. Requin was nominated for her use as the first Radar Picket submarine and service protecting the East Coast during the Cold War.