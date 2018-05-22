South Side Library programs for children, adults continue

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh-South Side has a variety of ongoing and special activities coming up for children and adults.

Storytime: Toddler and Preschool Tales takes place on Thursdays at 11 a.m. Get up and get moving with interactive stories, songs and rhymes. Children and adults will actively explore books that improve vocabulary and expand the imagination. Reading together is the most important way for children to learn to read independently. For children 18 months to 5 years and their caregivers.

Upcoming programs for the summer include a visit from the National Aviary, Drag Queen Storytime, Pittsburgh Puppet works and a visit magician and balloon artist, Weird Eric!

Teen Time is on Tuesdays from 4-6 p.m. Teen Time features cool art projects, epic games, music, food and just chilling out, just for teens.

Crochet and Knitting Club for adults is on Wednesdays from 5:30-7 p.m. The Crochet and Knitting Group is a group of friendly crochet and knitting fans, looking to teach and learn from other friendly crafters. Bring a current projects or start something new.

The 18th Annual Summer Reading Extravaganza will take place at the Main Branch on Sunday June 10 from noon-5 p.m. Challenge your friends this summer to read, read, and read some more.

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh needs your help to break the city’s 180,000 Summer Reading record. The fun begins June 10 with an outdoor festival for all ages. Grab a friend and head over to the library in Oakland for music, crafts, games, storytelling, food trucks and lots more. While there, find out how to enroll in Summer Reading.

The Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh-South Side is at 2205 E. Carson Street. For more information about any of the programs, visit the library or call 412-431-6680.