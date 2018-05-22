Ride a bike or walk down Carson during OpenStreets on Sunday

The 2018 OpenStreetsPGH event on May 27 in South Side is the Downtown-Uptown-South Side Route and has been the most popular route.

OpenStreetsPGH is a community event series happening on the last weekends of May, June, and July. Each event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. While each of the three events expect to attract at least 30,000, last year South Side had more than 34,000 participants.

Everyone is welcome at OpenStreetsPGH. It is designed for all participants to join in the fun and for businesses along the routes to be "open for business." Results show that 87 percent of the people who attend OpenStreetsPGH buy something. Businesses are encouraged to email details about their special events and offerings to sarah@bikepgh.org for advance posting on the OpenStreetsPGH website for these events.

Streets along the designated routes will be closed to motorized traffic starting 8 a.m. and will reopen at 1:30 p.m. No cars are permitted on the route during each event. So, to avoid towing, it is best not to park along the routes during these hours. Towing of motorized vehicles will be enforced starting at 5 a.m. Cars may cross the route only at major intersections. Find out more at http://www.openstreetspgh.org.

The South Side will feature festive welcomes and special offerings at many restaurants, bars and shops along and adjacent to Historic East Carson Street. This year the South Side Welcome Center at S. 11th and East Carson streets will again feature DJ music with Phil Sauter, the Le Petit Chocolat's Curb Appeal food truck, black and white OpenStreetsPGH artwork for coloring for visitors of all ages, the very popular 2018 South Side Magazine with foldout map, delicious cupcakes while they last, and many more fun attractions throughout the South Side.

The 2018 OpenStreetsPGH events are presented by UPMC Health Plan and brought to participants by Colcom Foundation, BIKEPGH, AARP, Uber, Google, YMCA, People Gas, and Red House Communications.

For more information or to sign up for volunteer, sponsorship, media opportunities, and regular/event day updates visit the OpenStreetsPGH website.

OpenStreetsPGH is an effort of BIKEPGH in collaboration with neighborhood groups, nonprofits, community organizations, and businesses. Email BIKEPGH at openstreetspgh@bikepgh.org or call at 412-325-4334. For assistance on South Side, email the South Side Chamber of Commerce at info@southsidechamber.org or 412-431-3360.