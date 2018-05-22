ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Memorial Day services are planned for Soldiers & Sailors

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

May 22, 2018



Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum Trust, Inc. will host a free Memorial Day celebration Monday, May 28 from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. to honor and celebrate the Military.

Soldiers and Sailors’ starts their annual free community event with a reflective ceremony at 11a.m. in their auditorium honoring nearly 300 fallen Pennsylvania Service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in the War on Terrorism. Then, attendees will enjoy the rest of the afternoon with free admission to the museum, a special USCT Drum Corp performance and a free patriotic concert by The Brass Roots.

Plenty of family fun activities for kids including a bounce house, obstacle course track, craft table with assorted patriotic crafts, spin art, and much more. 

Win prizes with raffles and auctions. Steelers memorabilia, Passes to Childrens’ Museum, Carnegie Science Center, the Incline and much more. 

Bring blankets and chairs to picnic on the front lawn. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase. Visit soldiersandsailorshall.org for more details.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2018 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 05/25/2018 12:12