Memorial Day services are planned for Soldiers & Sailors

Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum Trust, Inc. will host a free Memorial Day celebration Monday, May 28 from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. to honor and celebrate the Military.

Soldiers and Sailors’ starts their annual free community event with a reflective ceremony at 11a.m. in their auditorium honoring nearly 300 fallen Pennsylvania Service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in the War on Terrorism. Then, attendees will enjoy the rest of the afternoon with free admission to the museum, a special USCT Drum Corp performance and a free patriotic concert by The Brass Roots.

Plenty of family fun activities for kids including a bounce house, obstacle course track, craft table with assorted patriotic crafts, spin art, and much more.

Win prizes with raffles and auctions. Steelers memorabilia, Passes to Childrens’ Museum, Carnegie Science Center, the Incline and much more.

Bring blankets and chairs to picnic on the front lawn. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase. Visit soldiersandsailorshall.org for more details.