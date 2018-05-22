ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Mayor will open Arlington Spray Park this Saturday

 
May 22, 2018



The Arlington Civic Council is sponsoring a Grand Opening celebration and Ribbon Cutting ceremony for the Arlington Spray Park at The Fort on May 26 at noon.

Mayor Peduto will be cutting the ribbon to officially open the season. Festivities will continue until 3 p.m. Join in at The Fort for fun, sun, and food to help celebrate this long-awaited event.

Those who would like to volunteer, should be at the Fort at 11:30 a.m. on May 26. Everyone is welcome.


 
