Learn more about city budget with Potholes & Pierogies on Mt. Wash.

Potholes & Pierogies, a dinner and discussion of the City of Pittsburgh 2019 Capital Budget, will be held in two city neighborhoods in June.

Pittsburgh residents are welcome to share their ideas about the City of Pittsburgh’s 2019 budget priorities while enjoying pierogies with neighbors.

The two annual deliberative community forums allow neighbors have the chance to learn about the budget, add community voices to the budgeting process, and engage with each other, community leaders, and city officials.

The forum will be held in Lawrenceville on Wednesday, June 13 from 6-8:30 p.m. at Goodwill of Southwestern PA Robert S. Foltz Building, 118 52nd Street.

The second Potholes & Pierogies forum will take place at the Mt. Washington Healthy Active Living Center on Wednesday, 122 Virginia Avenue, from 6-8:30 p.m.

The forums are free and open to every resident of the City of Pittsburgh. Each session includes: A brief overview of the budgeting process; Small group discussion of budget priorities and residents’ needs; An opportunity for questions and answers with an expert panel; and, dinner and refreshments.

There will also be survey for all attendees to complete to add their ideas and opinions to the budgeting process. Free childcare and interpretive services are available through pre-registration.

Residents should plan to attend the entire 2.5 hours of the forum.

Walk-ins are welcome, but are encouraged to pre-register at http://pittsburghpa.gov/omb/cip/.