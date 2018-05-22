Allentown production company headed to Californai film festival

For the month of May, local video production company Midnight Zone Productions will raise pledge donations on Kickstarter to fund a three-week road trip throughout the West Coast.

After producing their first short film production, “Misdirection,” Midnight Zone was invited to participate in the Palm Springs International Film Market in California to promote and screen their film, which centers around two hikers that get lost in the woods and have to fight for their lives.

Along their journey, Midnight Zone Productions owners Courtney Plaszenski and Ashlyn Taylor plan to produce 10 short videos with a mission to inspire others to follow their dreams with fearlessness and perseverance. Supporters have already donated more than $1,100 to the campaign at kickstarter.mztocali.com which ends at noon on May 31.

They plan to fly to El Paso, Texas and rent a vehicle that will take us through New Mexico, Colorado, Utah and California. Along the way, we will produce 10 short, Biblical-themed videos at our stops. Themes will include faith, fearlessness, wisdom, perseverance, spirit, prayer, love and more.

Although their journey is open for spontaneity, they are excited to experience and shoot video at these places along the route including: White Sands, New Mexico; Rio Grande Gorge Bridge, New Mexico; Great Sand Dunes National Park, Colorado; Hanging Lake, Colorado; Arches National Park, Utah; Zion National Park, Utah; Ja Jolla Cave, California; and, Salvation Mountain, California

In addition to producing these films, they also plan to shoot behind the scenes footage and produce a short documentary film. They also plan to conduct interviews with film industry professionals during their time at the festival.

The Film Market at Shortfest has more than 4,200 titles available for viewing on more than 30 screening stations. It is known as the only short film market in North America and offers filmmakers the rare opportunity to promote their work amongst industry, media professionals and approximately 22,000 attendees.

To gain momentum, Midnight Zone has executed a month-long Facebook Ad campaign, daily updates across social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, and distributed posters and handouts to local businesses. They encourage interested parties to use “Adventure with Us” and #MZTOCALI on social media.

Midnight Zone Productions is a full-service video production company based out of the Work Hard Pittsburgh cooperative in Allentown. Operated by two women producers, Midnight Zone has produced promotional videos for local businesses, non-profit organizations, events, and artists since March 2017. Midnight Zone was recently awarded a grant for their business pitch at the Ignite North Side 2017 End of Year Celebration.