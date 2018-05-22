A successful Mothers Day breakfast

On Sunday, May 13, the Knights of Columbus – Gilmary Council #3868 held a "Mother's Day Appreciation Breakfast" in Holy Apostles Parish Faith Formation Center, on St. Albert the Great's church grounds. The "all-you-can-eat" complete buffet included an omelet station, many breakfast items and pastries, all prepared by "Signature Servings by Chef Steve." Carnations and chocolate roses were, also, given out. All profits will be used for K of C charities such as food banks, seminarian support, and Coats for Kids. Pictured are Barry Warble and Nester Werkstein, financial secretary, serving some of the mothers attending.