Mt. Oliver City/St. Clair group meets on May 24

The location of the Mt. Oliver City/St. Clair Community Group meetings has changed.

The May 24, September 27 and November 15, meetings will be conducted at the Pittsburgh Arlington PreK-8School, former Phillip Murray School, 800 Rectenwald Street, Pgh., PA 15210 from 7 p.m. until approximately 8:30 p.m.

The May meeting will include an update on the Hilltop Urban Farm and an introduction of the Community Group’s Steering Committee/Advisory Board. Councilman Bruce Kraus and Officer Christine Luffey have been invited to attend.