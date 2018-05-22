Zoning Board hearings

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment has scheduled the following public hearings of interest to South Pittsburgh residents in the first floor hearing room of the John P. Robin Civic Building, 200 Ross Street, Downtown.

Zone case 127/18 on Thursday, June 7 at 9:10 a.m. is the appeal of David Morgan, applicant, and Jane Street Associates LP, owner, for 105 S. 26th Street and 2606 Larkins Way in the 16th Ward (Zoning District R2-VH).

Applicant requests one car parking pads for single-family dwellings and two-story addition to 105 S. 26th Street structure.

Variances: 903.03.E.2: Minimum 5’ interior side setback required and 0’ requested; Minimum 5’ front setback required and 0’ requested; Minimum 5’ rear setback required and 1’ requested; 912.04.F: Building separation 3’ required and 0’ requested.

Zone case 120/18 on Thursday, June 7 at 9:40 a.m. is the appeal of Hilltop Alliance, applicant, and Housing Authority City of Pittsburgh, owner, for 700 Cresswell Street/1071 Fisher Street in the 16th Ward (Zoning District RM-M).

Applicant requests urban agriculture.

Variances: 903.03.C.2: Minimum 25’ front setback required and 20’ requested (primary structure); 912.04.A: Minimum 25’ front setback required and 8’6” requested (accessory); 914.02A: 10 off-street parking required and 0 requested; 914.10.A: One off-street loading space required and 0 requested; 925.06.A.2: Maximum height for fences in required front and exterior side setback is 4’, 8’ requested; 925.06.A.3: Maximum height for fences in required rear and interior side setback is 6.5’, 8’ requested.

Zone case 118/18 on Thursday, June 7 at 9:50 a.m. is the appeal of Caveman Signs & Graphics LLC, applicant, and Twenty First Street Associates, owner, for 2021 Wharton Street in the 17th Ward (Zoning District CP).

Applicant requests additional 26 sq. ft. wall mounted business ID sign and new ground signs for Giant Eagle.

Variances: 919.03.M.5 (a): Minimum 80 sq. ft. in sign face area permitted and additional 26 sq. ft. requested; 919.03.M.5 (b): Ground signs limited to one along each street side.

Notes: Certificate of Occupancy 16-SGN-00156, dated 6/20/2017, permitted occupancy “Five new wall mounted business ID signs for Giant Eagle (326 sf, 80 sf, 56 sf).” Certificate of Occupancy 16-SGN-00157, dated 6/20/2017, permitted occupancy “195 sf wall mounted business ID sign for Giant Eagle.”

For more information on the City of Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment, go to: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/boards/zoning-board.