Pittsburgh Housing Court

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, May 23, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• West Penn Properties, 830 Climax Street, 18th Ward, Code 115.1.

• Juan Santana, 504 Gearing Avenue, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court case are scheduled for Thursday, May 24, at 8:30 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Eugene Ricciardi’s Courtroom:

• Coretta Ray, 2914 Arlington Avenue, 16th Ward, Codes 304.10, 304.6, 307.1.

• AMO Investment Group, 2322 E. Carson Street, 16th Ward, Codes 922.02, 922.04, 914.09, 914.01.

• Amanda J. and Kevin M. Beamon, 1502 Fernleaf Street, 16th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Pinnacle Redevelopment, 2615 Jane Street, 16th Ward, Code 305.3.

• Robert J. Binder, 2301 Leticoe Street, 16th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Shelly A. Mills, 222 Mountain Street, 16th Ward, Code 302.8.

• Holly J. McLynden, 2819 Patterson Street, 16th Ward, Code 302.8.

• Helena Schaefers, 2513 Spring Street, 16th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Tide Holdings LLC, 2611 Stella Street, 16th Ward, Code 304.1.

• Joe Rahimi, 494 Sterling Street, 16th Ward, Codes 304.10, 304.2, 304.12.

• Kirklin T. Klett, 185 Pius Street, 17th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Georgiana and Mark Parrish, 54 Roscoe Street, 17th Ward, Code 925.06.

• Fadi M. Aboud, 42 S. 10th Street, 17th Ward, Codes 304.6, 304.7, 304.13.

• Dana E. Blackstock, 2101 S. 18th Street, 17th Ward, Codes 302.8, 307.1, 301.3.

• Wharton Square Partners, 0 S. 21st Street (12B-60), 17th Ward, Code 107.1.

• Thomas Jenkins, 32 Sharon Street, 17th Ward, Codes 302.3, 304.7, 304.6.

• Rosemary Grentz, 6 St. Paul Street, 17th Ward, Code 304.7.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King’s office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik’s office (Pittsburgh’s 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi’s office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is in the Maul Building at 1700 E. Carson Street, third floor on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.