Memorial Day services will again be observed at S. Pgh. memorials

Members of the South Side Hilltop Memorial Day Committee Color Guard will again participate in memorial services throughout South Side and Hilltop neighborhoods on May 28. Services will begin at 8 a.m. at South Side Riverfront Park.

The services will begin at 8 a.m. at the boat launch in South Side Riverfront Park at the bottom of S.18th Street and continue at memorials throughout South Side and the Hilltop. Each service consists of a short prayer, placing of a wreath, a rifle salute, then concludes with the playing of Taps with bagpipes and bugle by the Warble family.

Ceremonies will be observed at the following locations: VFW Post 6675 at Sidney and S.20th streets; Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh -- South Side, 2205 E. Carson Street; Pittsburgh Fire Station #24, 1724 Mary Street; Polish Veterans Memorial, 1807 Jane Street; an enhanced service will take place at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at E. Carson and S.18th streets at approximately 9 a.m .; South High Memorial, E. Carson and 10th streets; and, Armstrong Park Memorial, Sarah and S.12th streets.

Moving up the Slopes, the next services are: St. Josaphat's Memorial on Mission Street; and, Pius Street Memorial Garden.

On the Hilltop, services will continue at: Zone 3 Police Station at Arlington and Warrington avenues; Mt. Oliver Fire Station, 120 Brownsville Road .; American Legion Post 694 at 1751 Arlington Avenue; 30th Ward Memorial on Brownsville Road at Suncrest Street; Boy Scout's Veteran Memorial next to entrance of South Side Cemetery; and, St. Adalbert's Cemetery Monument inside the cemetery grounds.

Inside the South Side Cemetery, the service is expected to begin between noon and 12:30 p.m. This traditional service will include singing the National Anthem and other selections by the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer Choir, Invocation, a Memorial Oration, Roll Call of Departed Comrades, placing of wreaths, rifle salute and playing of Taps

The South Side Hilltop Memorial Day Committee includes members from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Sgt. James P. Cryster Memorial Post 6675, American Legion Carrick-Brentwood Post 725, American Legion St. Clair Post 725, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 76, and Vietnam Veterans Inc. The committee is chaired by Curtis "Snuffy" Schmitt.

Committee members are dedicated to continuing the observance of Memorial Day as a day of remembrance for all veterans- past, present and future by placing wreaths on all of the Honor Roll Plaques in the communities. Flags and markers are also placed on the graves of veterans in all cemeteries in the South Side and Hilltop communities.