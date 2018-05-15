Real estate transactions for issue of May 15

16th Ward

John Wilk to Daniel Grajeda at 2315 Arlington Ave. for $125,000.

Edwin Robert Phillips to Harry How III at 2110 E. Carson St. for $290,000.

Estate of Diane Marie Lauterbach to Andrew Pikula at 420 Fisher St. for $42,000.

Anthony Scarpo to Alexander Gorski at 130 S. 22nd St. for $185,000.

Sydney Square Assoc. LLC to Standard 900 1st LLC at 2112 Sidney St. for $6,100,000.

Glenn Moss to Rainier Properties LLC at 2309 Sidney St. for $275,000.

Estate of Frank Duda Jr. to Stephen Speicher at 307 Sterling St. for $40,000.

17th Ward

David Peterson to Sarah Lee Laderer at 73 S. 19th St. for $206,000.

18th Ward

Estate of John Reber to Marshala Rutherford at 344 Conniston Ave. for $85,000.

Darren Alan Newman to Industry Enterprises LLC at 610 Excelsior St. for $27,500.

Pauline Mihalko to I Fix Bricks LLC at 404 Walter St. for $102,500.

19th Ward

Gordon Cromlish to Industry Enterprises LLC at 632 Curtis St. for $40,000.

Daniel Houck et al. to Stephanie Stepanchak at 640 Griffin St. for $165,000.

Erik Onifer to Sadye LaRusso at 300 Seward St. for $85,000.

29th Ward

Estate of Edward Barna to Ronald Lowe Jr. at Becks Run Road for $11,000.

30th Ward

Trudy Gray to Charity Chewe at 322 Arabella St. for $6,000.

Angelo Torge to Noe Evaristo Carballo and Blanca Noemy Hernandez deCarballo at 334 McKinley St. for $47,500.

Marlex Properties LLC to Rocket Investments LLC at 337 Rochelle St. for $16,500.

Mt. Oliver

Nicole Coles to Matthew and Stephanie Botti at 323 Church Ave. for $105,750.

Janet Rios to ABCD Enterprises at 128 Stamm Ave. for $5,000.