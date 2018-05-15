Real estate transactions for issue of May 15
May 15, 2018
16th Ward
John Wilk to Daniel Grajeda at 2315 Arlington Ave. for $125,000.
Edwin Robert Phillips to Harry How III at 2110 E. Carson St. for $290,000.
Estate of Diane Marie Lauterbach to Andrew Pikula at 420 Fisher St. for $42,000.
Anthony Scarpo to Alexander Gorski at 130 S. 22nd St. for $185,000.
Sydney Square Assoc. LLC to Standard 900 1st LLC at 2112 Sidney St. for $6,100,000.
Glenn Moss to Rainier Properties LLC at 2309 Sidney St. for $275,000.
Estate of Frank Duda Jr. to Stephen Speicher at 307 Sterling St. for $40,000.
17th Ward
David Peterson to Sarah Lee Laderer at 73 S. 19th St. for $206,000.
18th Ward
Estate of John Reber to Marshala Rutherford at 344 Conniston Ave. for $85,000.
Darren Alan Newman to Industry Enterprises LLC at 610 Excelsior St. for $27,500.
Pauline Mihalko to I Fix Bricks LLC at 404 Walter St. for $102,500.
19th Ward
Gordon Cromlish to Industry Enterprises LLC at 632 Curtis St. for $40,000.
Daniel Houck et al. to Stephanie Stepanchak at 640 Griffin St. for $165,000.
Erik Onifer to Sadye LaRusso at 300 Seward St. for $85,000.
29th Ward
Estate of Edward Barna to Ronald Lowe Jr. at Becks Run Road for $11,000.
30th Ward
Trudy Gray to Charity Chewe at 322 Arabella St. for $6,000.
Angelo Torge to Noe Evaristo Carballo and Blanca Noemy Hernandez deCarballo at 334 McKinley St. for $47,500.
Marlex Properties LLC to Rocket Investments LLC at 337 Rochelle St. for $16,500.
Mt. Oliver
Nicole Coles to Matthew and Stephanie Botti at 323 Church Ave. for $105,750.
Janet Rios to ABCD Enterprises at 128 Stamm Ave. for $5,000.
