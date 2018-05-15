Zone 3 community crime alerts for April 30 to May 6

The following are the Part I crimes for the week of: April 30 to May 6.

Duquesne Heights (1911) – Nothing to report (NTR)

Mt. Washington (1903, 1914, 1915, 1807)

Theft – 200 blk. Lelia St. - between 4/11/18 at 7 AM and 5/1/18 at 5 PM – Victim reported someone entered her home and stole her cash. The amount of loss is $2,000.

Theft – 400 blk. Kathleen St. - between 5/3/18 at 10 PM and 5/4/18 at 9 AM – Victim reported his Raleigh bicycle with black engine had been stolen off of his porch. The amount of loss is $1,200.

Theft by deception – 100 blk. Norton St. - between 4/30/18 at midnight and 5/3/18 at midnight – Victim reported agreeing to sell her furniture on the internet. The buyer sent her a check which her bank was able to determine was a fake check. The buyer then demanded his money back but the check was fake. The victim still has her furniture.

South Shore (1921) – NTR

Bon Air (1806) – NTR

South Side Slopes (1706, 1608)– NTR

South Side Flats (1609 & 1702)

Theft – 1200 blk. E. Carson St. - between 4/28/18 at 3:03 PM and 4/29/18 at 7:42 PM – An employee reported another employee from a business stole cash from the store. The amount of loss is $540.

Theft – 2900 blk. Sidney St. - between 4/20/18 at midnight and 5/2/18 at 4:46 PM – Victim reported his Trek FX2 hybrid bike was stolen. Amount of loss is $100.

Criminal trespass – 1400 blk. E. Carson St. - 5/2/18 between 8 AM and 2 PM – Victims reported arriving home and finding contents inside disturbed. However, they did not find anything missing.

Theft from vehicle – 1700 blk. Sidney St. - between 5/1/18 at 6 PM and 5/2/18 at 5 AM – Victim reported her purse, wallet, gift cards, opal necklace, credit card, medication, duffle bag, & clothing were stolen from the vehicle. The amount of loss is over $2,200.

Theft – 2000 blk. Wharton St. - 5/3/18 at 1 PM – Victim reported her wallet & contents were stolen while in a local business. The amount stolen is over $72.

Theft – 2000 blk. Wharton St. - 5/5/18 at 2:20 PM – Victim reported her wallet & contents were stolen while inside a local business. The amount of loss is over $121.

Theft from vehicle – E. Station Square Dr. - between 4/4/18 at 7 PM and 5/4/18 at 1 PM – Victim reported his JVC stereo faceplate, compact discs, & vehicle information was stolen from inside of his vehicle. The amount of loss is over $115.

Allentown (1803)

Theft – 600 blk. Industry St. - 4/30/18 between 9:30 AM and 4 PM – Victim reported a known person stole her Air Max shoes, Air Jordan shoes, & medication. Amount of loss is over $250.

Robbery – Arlington Ave & Climax St. - 5/3/18 at 2:30 AM – Victim reported a robbery an hour after it occurred. Victim explained 3 males were on the street with him 2 were across the street and yelled out to the third. The victim then had his legs knocked out from underneath his body. The third male then went into his pockets and took cash and phone charger. Amount of loss is $115. Victim was taken to the hospital for treatment by medics for abrasion/cuts.

Criminal trespass – 800 blk. Carnival Way - 5/4/18 at 6 AM – Victims reported catching a suspect inside their home. Officers arrested Richard Graziano for the criminal trespass. He was taken to the county jail. The victims did not know Graziano.

Mount Oliver (1607) – NTR

Arlington (1603) – NTR

Arlington Heights (1604) – NTR

Beltzhoover (1809)

Theft – 400 blk. Michigan St. - 4/1/18 between Noon and 11 PM – Victim reported a relative stole several items from her home. The items are a PlayStation, ring, chain, camera, laptop, and cash. Amount of loss is over $195.

Carrick (2901, 2902, 2904)

Aggravated assault – Santron Ave. & Azur Way - 5/2/18 at 1:35 PM – Officers responded to shots fired. Moments later they were notified of a possible victim. The officers located the person who was not injured. The person did not cooperate with the police. Officers located shell casings at the scene. No was no other reports of any victims related to the shots fired.

Theft – 1800 blk. Westmont Ave. - between 4/24/18 at 9 AM and 5/4/18 at 9:17 AM – Victim reported a known person has been stealing her mail.

Burglary – 400 blk. Overbrook Blve. - between 5/4/18 at 5 PM and 5/5/18 at 11:34 AM – Victim reported finding her door forced open and her copper pipe stolen from her home. The amount of loss is unknown.

Overbrook (3204, 3207)

Theft – 2000 blk. Walton Ave. - between 3/16/18 at Noon and 3/19/18 at Noon – Victim reported someone stole his license plate off of his porch. The PA plate was DAT 1458.

Theft from vehicle – 100 blk. Queenston St. - between 5/3/18 at 5:05 PM and 5/4/18at 5 AM – Victim reported his credit cards, social security card, & business cards were stolen out of his vehicle. The amount of loss is unknown.

Theft from vehicle – 2000 blk. Dartmore St. - 5/4/18 between 1 AM and 3 PM – Victim reported his wallet and the contents were stolen from his vehicle. The amount of loss is unknown.

St. Clair (1606) – NTR

Knoxville (3001)

Theft – 100 blk. Knox Ave. - between 4/18/18 at 9 AM and 4/22/18 at 5 PM – Victim reported 3 packages were delivered to her home and all 3 packages were stolen. The packages contained a female jacket, metal straws, flip flops, & durham rollers. Amount of loss is unknown.

Theft – 200 blk. McKinley St. - between 5/2/18 at 10 AM and 5/4/18 at 9 AM – Victim reported a known person stole 400 dollars.

Theft by deception – 200 blk. Orchard Pl. - 5/4/18 between 2 PM and 8:30 PM – Victim reported someone pretending to be his relative called him stating there was a car accident with drugs involved. The victim sent $2,000 in gift card transactions numbers to the pretender.

Theft – 400 blk. Brownsville Rd. - 5/3/18 at 5 PM – Victim reported a known person stole over $11 from a donation jar.