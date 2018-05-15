Won't Forget U will hold a memorial for drug overdose victims on May 20

Pittsburgh Won’t Forget U will be hosting its third memorial event on Sunday, May 20 beginning at 3 p.m. at the West End-Elliot Overlook on Marlow Street for families and friends who have lost some one to the overdose epidemic.

The event will highlight a photo wall of lost loved ones and at 5:30 p.m. a reading of victims’ names will begin. Families and friends will be stepping forward to present a tribute to their dearly departed of their choosing.

Memorial tributes are expected to be releases of balloons, doves, butterflies, flower petals, kites, presentations of musical and poetry readings or prayer services. Victim names will be announced by local founders of drug advocacy groups, recovering addicts, friends and family.

Pittsburghers only know these local casualties of the national pandemic as a number on published statistics. Families hope to change that from this event by putting a name and face on the victims and also wish to draw attention to Pittsburgh Won’t Forget U’s awareness cause so, others will never go through the heartaches they have suffered through their loved one’s addiction and ultimate death.

The event will begin 3 p.m. with registration of victim names and placing photos on the wall. An optional invitation is extended to families to come before the 5:30 p.m. reading with a picnic dinner for themselves and to bring a dessert to share with others in attendance.

The dinner gathering on the scenic overlook will help bereaved families meet people who have suffered the same experiences, share their grief, discuss ways they can advocate change in the epidemic that took their loved ones, and for some an opportunity to heal.

The organization has an open invitation to all victim’s families and friends who are unable to attend. They can still send their loved one’s name to be read and their photo for the wall. To participate or for more information go to Facebook Page: Pittsburgh Won’t Forget U (www.facebook.com/OD.victims) or email: IrememberMarley@gmail.com