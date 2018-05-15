ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

The first trees for Hilltop Youth Farm Orchard planted

 
May 15, 2018

Fame 15

The Fruit Tr ee Planting Foundation, GTECH Strategies, Mt Oliver City/St Clair Community Group and the Hilltop Alliance teamed to plan 47 fruit trees to establish the Youth Farm Orchard at Hilltop Urban Farm on Saturday, May 5.













 
