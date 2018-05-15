Tenth Street Bridge to close outbound May 24

The Allegheny County Department of Public Works has announced the Tenth Street Bridge (Philip Murray Bridge) will close to outbound traffic at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 24.

Traffic will be detoured using Forbes Avenue, the Birmingham Bridge, and East Carson Street. Alternate routes for that detour include using the Smithfield Street Bridge and the Hot Metal Bridge.

Additionally, westbound traffic on Muriel Street will be detoured at South 11th Street onto East Carson Street. The detours are expected to last until the end of November.

Inbound traffic and a sidewalk on the Tenth Street Bridge will not be affected.

The work is Stage 2 of Phase 2 of a $20 million bridge rehabilitation project that includes replacement of bridge deck, painting, structural steel repairs, wrapping of the suspension cables, and the installation of dehumidification system.

The Philip Murray Bridge was opened in 1933, is 1,275 feet in length, and is the only conventional (parallel cable) suspension bridge in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The rehabilitation project is being done in conjunction with funding from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the Federal Highway Administration. American Bridge Company of Coraopolis is the contractor on the project.