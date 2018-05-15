SHHS Class of '68 plans a 'grovey' 50th reunion

Friends of Phillips Park in partnership with Prevention Point Pittsburgh will hold a free Overdose Prevention and Naloxone/Narcan Training at Philips Recreation Center in Carrick on Tuesday, May 22 from 7-8 p.m., directly following the regular Friends of Phillips Park meeting at 6 p.m.

Anyone who uses opioids, lives with someone who uses opioids or could otherwise likely be present when someone overdoses is welcome to attend.

Because people often don’t call 911, it is Prevention Point Pittsburgh’s highest priority to help make sure people who use opioids, themselves, have naloxone to be able to save a life so Prevention Point provides naloxone, free of charge.

Those who use opioids or live with someone who does or are otherwise likely to be present when someone else overdoses, can get a brief training on how to use naloxone and get a naloxone kit to take home at the end of the training through standing order prescription.

Registration is recommended at: https://goo.gl/forms/SpOUvaD2oSJMSwB93