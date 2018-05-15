Outbound overnight closures of Liberty Tunnels this week

Overnight outbound closures of the Liberty Tunnel (Route 3069) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur through Friday night, May 18 weather permitting.

The outbound (southbound) Liberty Tunnel will close to traffic from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night as crews conduct installation of electrical conduit and

cables, work on safety and control systems, and integrated equipment installation.

The inbound tunnel will not be impacted. All outbound traffic will be detoured.

The $30.27 million final phase of work will include roadway pavement rehabilitation, the addition of safety and control systems, air monitoring upgrades, a fire containment system and CCTV installation. Additionally, extensive renovation of the fan house including replacing eight fan units, replacing all electrical equipment, concrete repairs, roof and drainage repairs, and retaining wall erection will occur.

Coordination between this project and the Liberty Bridge rehabilitation project is ongoing in an effort to minimize impacts to motorists.