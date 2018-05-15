More free sunscreen dispensers are being installed in city parks this year

The City of Pittsburgh Department of Public Works is installing 15 additional free sunscreen dispensers at city park facilities this year, expanding the popular program first launched in 2015.

The dispensers are filled with broad spectrum SPF-30 sunscreen and include instructions for proper use. The dispensers will be installed over the next several weeks.

The new dispensers will be available at the following locations:

• Vanucci spray park

• Burgwin spray park

• East Hills spray park

• Mellon spray park

• Cowley spray park

• Warrington spray park

• Arlington spray park

• Paulson spray park

• Banksville dek hockey court

• Brookline dek hockey court

• Marmaduke dek hockey court

• Paul J. Sciullo II Memorial dek hockey court

• Highland Park tennis courts

• Frick Park clay tennis courts

• Schenley Park Oval Sportsplex

Existing dispensers will be replenished with a fresh supply of sunscreen at:

• Schenley Oval restroom

• Schenley Park between Anderson playground and pavilion

• Frick Park between tennis courts and ballfield at concession stand

• Frick Park at Blue Slide playground

• Highland Park on path between pool and lake

• Riverview Park at Activities Building playground

• Brookline Center at the playground

• Mellon Park at the playground

Funding for the dispensers is provided by Sun Smart Pittsburgh, a 501(c)(3) organization promoting sun safety founded by Dr. Christie Regula and Dr. Justin Vujevich of Vujevich Dermatology Associates.

“Consistent sunscreen use is so important to prevent sun damage to the skin. We are happy to partner with the city to provide this important public health service to the community,” Dr. Regula said.

The dispenser program was founded by former City Councilman Dan Gilman in 2015 and was taken over by current District 8 Councilperson Erika Strassburger.

“By increasing the number of free sunscreen dispensers available, we are creating a healthier and safer environment for Pittsburgh residents who play in our world-class parks every day. As someone who enjoys spending time in Pittsburgh’s parks, I am particularly proud to have played a role in advancing this program to all corners of the city,” said Councilperson Strassburger. “I thank Dr. Regula, Sun Smart Pittsburgh, and our Department of Public Works for their work toward expanding this free service to our residents.”

More than 8,500 Americans are diagnosed with skin cancer each day, making it the most common type of cancer in the United States. Experts say that applying sunscreen with a Sun Protection Factor of 30 or higher can prevent the contraction of skin cancer.

One in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. Sun exposure in childhood and over a lifetime is associated with an increased risk of squamous cell carcinoma, basal cell carcinoma, and melanoma. Melanoma, the most deadly form of skin cancer, is increasing at an alarming rate: it is estimated that one American dies of melanoma every hour.