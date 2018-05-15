Gas lines will be replaced throughout South Side

Natural gas customers in the City of Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood will undergo a Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania gas pipeline replacement.

Starting in early to mid-May, Columbia Gas will replace more than 4,460 feet of underground pipe along Sidney Street, Wrights Way, Sarah Street, South 21st Street, South 19th Street, South 18th Street, South 17th Street, and East Carson Street at the intersection of South 21st Street. Work is expected to last through fall, weather permitting, and will take place Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Work at the intersection of East Carson Street and South 21st Street will take place 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Temporary lane restrictions are possible during working hours.

The construction work may require a temporary interruption of natural gas service for individual customers, while their service is transferred to the new pipe. Columbia Gas will personally contact these customers prior to shutting off service and to schedule service restoration. Customers with indoor meters will also have their meters relocated to the outside of the premises. This work will be completed at no additional cost to the customer.

All company and contract employees carry photo ID badges identifying them as Columbia Gas employees or contractors. Customers are encouraged to ask for ID before allowing anyone into their home, or they can call 1-888-460-4332 for Columbia Gas employee verification.

Motorists traveling through Columbia Gas work zones should exercise caution and be prepared for slowed or temporarily stopped traffic during working hours. Motorists should keep a safe distance between vehicles, reduce speed in work zones, and obey flaggers and all posted signs, including detours and parking restrictions.