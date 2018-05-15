City's yard waste curbside collection will take place on Saturday, May 19

The City of Pittsburgh will conduct its special biannual curbside yard waste collection on Saturday, May 19.

Yard waste includes leaves, branches, brush, and grass.

Leaves, brush, and grass should be placed in paper bags with a weight limit of 35 pounds per bag. Branches, 4” in diameter or less, should be bundled with fiber twine or natural rope in branch lengths of 5’ or less.

Materials must be placed at the curb at the regular recycling/refuse pick up spot before 6 a.m. the morning of service.

Yard waste should not contain any of the following prohibited materials; plastic bags, metal or wire, rocks, blocks, bricks, soil, dirt, gravel, glass, metal or plastic.

Yard Waste found not meeting collection guidelines will be left at the curb.

For more information, call the Bureau of Environmental Services at 412-255-2773 or 412-255-2631.