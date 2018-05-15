Advocacy to be discussed at MWCDC May forum

The May Community Forum of the Mt. Washington Community Development Corporation (MWCDC) will take place on Thursday, May 17, 6:30 p.m. at the Mt. Washington Senior Center, 122 Virginia Avenue.

The forum will include information on the newly-formed MWCDC Advocacy Committee and two presenters from area businesses.

Advocacy Committee representatives will discuss how to develop the community’s role and vision for a Visitor’s Center on Grandview Avenue. The committee’s role is to establish community advocacy priorities and create campaigns for influencing decision-makers.

The Advocacy Committee was created to address an MWCDC Strategic Plan short-term priority: promote infrastructure improvements such as road resurfacing, sidewalks, curbs, steps and more around the neighborhood. Also to advocate for inclusion of those projects into future City of Pittsburgh Capital Budgets.