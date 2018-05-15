ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Advocacy to be discussed at MWCDC May forum

 
May 15, 2018



The May Community Forum of the Mt. Washington Community Development Corporation (MWCDC) will take place on Thursday, May 17, 6:30 p.m. at the Mt. Washington Senior Center, 122 Virginia Avenue.

The forum will include information on the newly-formed MWCDC Advocacy Committee and two presenters from area businesses.

Advocacy Committee representatives will discuss how to develop the community’s role and vision for a Visitor’s Center on Grandview Avenue. The committee’s role is to establish community advocacy priorities and create campaigns for influencing decision-makers.

The Advocacy Committee was created to address an MWCDC Strategic Plan short-term priority: promote infrastructure improvements such as road resurfacing, sidewalks, curbs, steps and more around the neighborhood. Also to advocate for inclusion of those projects into future City of Pittsburgh Capital Budgets.

 
