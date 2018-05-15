ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Family activities at the Knoxville Library

 
May 15, 2018



The Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh - Knoxville has several weekly events for kids.

Storytime: Family Fun happens every Monday afternoon at 1 p.m. Bring the whole family for books, songs and rhymes. Through the joy of reading, children will expand their vocabulary, exercise the imagination and develop important social and emotional skills. For children birth to 5 years and their caregivers.

Kids Club happens every Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. Meet new friends, hang out with old friends and try something new. Children can have fun, build social skills and use their imaginations. Activities may include crafts, games or technology. For children in grades K-5.

The Knoxville Branch of the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh is at 400 Brownsville Road. Call 412-381-6543 or email antoszewskijo@carnegielibrary.org for more information.

 
