Pittsburgh Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, May 16, at 1:00 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik’s Courtroom:

• Duke Realty Investments LLC, 473 Norton Street, 19th Ward, Codes 301.3, 108.2.

• Duke Realty Investments LLC, 475 Norton Street, 19th Ward, Code 301.3.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, May 16, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik’s Courtroom:

• Margabandhu Prasad, 344 Boggs Avenue, 19th Ward, Codes 301.3.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, May 16, at 1:45 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik’s Courtroom:

• Don Huber, 316 Aidyl Avenue, 19th Ward, Codes 302.1, 304.8, 302.3, 307.1.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King’s office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik’s office (Pittsburgh’s 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi’s office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is in the Maul Building at 1700 E. Carson Street, third floor on South Side.