Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases, recent results

Results for recent Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases before Municipal District Judge Richard King:

• Min Thu Hoang, 501 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 308.1, Accumulation of Garbage, Fined $146.87.

• Janet Dearolf, 245 Anthony Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 845.183.7, Rental License, Continued to June 7.

• One 120 Stamm LP, 120 Stamm Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 308.1, Accumulation of Garbage, Fined $250.00.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court case is scheduled for Tuesday, May 15, at 11:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Sean Allen, 141 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, 108.1.5, Dangerous Structure.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Tuesday, May 22, at 1:00 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Mehrouz Emamzadeh, 311 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, 308.1, Accumulation of Garbage.

• Brownsville Road Residences, 621 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.4, Weeds; 302.1, Exterior Property - Sanitation.

• My Tron Tran, 208 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash.

• Katherine Barrington, 207 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash.

• Blue Dog Enterprises, 222 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash.

• Veronica Kiesel, 130 John Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash.

• Prosperous Properties, 135 Koehler Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash.

• R&T Investments, 121 Frederick Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash.

• Monica Jones, 130 Sherman Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash.

• Louis Martorella, 227 Locust Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash.

• David Winkowski, 663 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4, Early Trash.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, June 7, at 1:00 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

All Mt. Oliver Borourgh Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.