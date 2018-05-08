Real estate transactions for issue of May 8, 2018
May 8, 2018
16th Ward
PR Niles LLC to Alissa Borrello at 2706 Niles St. for $189,400.
PR Niles LLC to Kimberly Bauer at 2708 Niles St. for $183,900.
Harry Meyer to William Cahill IV at 2606 Salisbury St. for $114,900.
Steven Schanck to L5 Holdings Ltd. at 2324 Spring St. for $40,000.
17th Ward
Perrier LLC to Proline Holdings LLC at 1757 Arlington Ave. for $37,500.
Estate of Elizabeth Buczynski to Pittsburgh Residential Solutions LLC at 1013 Bradish St. for $76,000.
Steven Sherman to Prop Guys LLC at 1022 Fritz St. for $38,900.
Jason Faber to Edward Garbade at 1840 Merriman Way Unit 45 for $430,000.
Rory Richardson to Ryan Fisher trustee at 1047 Mt. Oliver St. for $5,000.
Jarvis Jones to Ryan Gurrentz at 128 Pius St. for $389,030.
SS Venture LLC to Samantha and Ryan Snider at 184 S 16th St. for $395,000.
Mary Ann Stack to Samuel Ely at 109 S. 13th St. for $240,000.
18th Ward
Roger Miller to Jonathan and Alyssa Stadelman at 456 Camfield St. for $122,000.
EKO Developments LLC to EKO2 Development LLC at 20 Curtin Ave. for $0 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $30,210).
James Ackerman et al. to Brittany Freund at 743 Excelsior St. for $20,000.
Estate of Shirley Hawkins to US Bank NA trustee at 830 Gearing Ave. for $3,845 by sheriff's deed.
Richard Schott to Pluto Holdings LLC at 814 Industry St. for $31,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $39,900) by sheriff's deed.
19th Ward
Nancy Gergerich to Emily White and Bret Kunash at 212 Amabell St. for $137,900.
Mary Dolores Tavormina to Pette Property Management LLC et al. at 221 Amabell St. for $11,000.
Brett Varner to Ryan and Erica Rabold at 366 Bradley St. for $500,000.
Claudette Talbert to Wells Fargo Bank NA trustee at 501 Grace St. for $1,849 by sheriff's deed.
Big Ham Group Inc. to Stephanie Iman at 147 LaBelle St. for $250,000.
Mark Moothart to Nathan Cobbett and Joy Leviere at 244 Lelia St. for $220,000.
William Lewin to Robert Joseph Ware at 190 Oneida St. for $148,000.
Nicole L McQuay Seneca to Seneca Properties Pittsburgh LLC at 546 Southern Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $29,070).
29th Ward
Robert Omara et al. to Amy Badorf at 150 Hornaday Road for $134,900.
Mary Ann Glinski to Kylie Patterson and Kathy Moschel at 1408 Nobles Lane for $7,500.
30th Ward
Michael Lutestanski to BAAT Enterprises LLC at 247 Arabella St. for $15,000.
Michael Lutestanski to BAAT Enterprises LLC at 325 Arabella St. for $8,000.
MJL Properties Management LLC to BAAT Enterprises LLC at 311 Mathews Ave. for $15,000.
Michael Lutestanski II to BAAT Enterprises LLC at 337 Mathews Ave. for $15,000.
Mt. Oliver
Dean Brown to Ryan Sockwell at 324 Church Ave. for $36,300.
Jodi Phillips to Shawnda Dillard and Willie Miller Jr. at 627 Margaret St. for $10,917 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $30,096) by sheriff's deed.
