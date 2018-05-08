ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Real estate transactions for issue of May 8, 2018

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

May 8, 2018



16th Ward

PR Niles LLC to Alissa Borrello at 2706 Niles St. for $189,400.

PR Niles LLC to Kimberly Bauer at 2708 Niles St. for $183,900.

Harry Meyer to William Cahill IV at 2606 Salisbury St. for $114,900.

Steven Schanck to L5 Holdings Ltd. at 2324 Spring St. for $40,000.

17th Ward

Perrier LLC to Proline Holdings LLC at 1757 Arlington Ave. for $37,500.

Estate of Elizabeth Buczynski to Pittsburgh Residential Solutions LLC at 1013 Bradish St. for $76,000.

Steven Sherman to Prop Guys LLC at 1022 Fritz St. for $38,900.

Jason Faber to Edward Garbade at 1840 Merriman Way Unit 45 for $430,000.

Rory Richardson to Ryan Fisher trustee at 1047 Mt. Oliver St. for $5,000.

Jarvis Jones to Ryan Gurrentz at 128 Pius St. for $389,030.

SS Venture LLC to Samantha and Ryan Snider at 184 S 16th St. for $395,000.

Mary Ann Stack to Samuel Ely at 109 S. 13th St. for $240,000.

18th Ward

Roger Miller to Jonathan and Alyssa Stadelman at 456 Camfield St. for $122,000.

EKO Developments LLC to EKO2 Development LLC at 20 Curtin Ave. for $0 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $30,210).

James Ackerman et al. to Brittany Freund at 743 Excelsior St. for $20,000.

Estate of Shirley Hawkins to US Bank NA trustee at 830 Gearing Ave. for $3,845 by sheriff's deed.

Richard Schott to Pluto Holdings LLC at 814 Industry St. for $31,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $39,900) by sheriff's deed.

19th Ward

Nancy Gergerich to Emily White and Bret Kunash at 212 Amabell St. for $137,900.

Mary Dolores Tavormina to Pette Property Management LLC et al. at 221 Amabell St. for $11,000.

Brett Varner to Ryan and Erica Rabold at 366 Bradley St. for $500,000.

Claudette Talbert to Wells Fargo Bank NA trustee at 501 Grace St. for $1,849 by sheriff's deed.

Big Ham Group Inc. to Stephanie Iman at 147 LaBelle St. for $250,000.

Mark Moothart to Nathan Cobbett and Joy Leviere at 244 Lelia St. for $220,000.

William Lewin to Robert Joseph Ware at 190 Oneida St. for $148,000.

Nicole L McQuay Seneca to Seneca Properties Pittsburgh LLC at 546 Southern Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $29,070).

29th Ward

Robert Omara et al. to Amy Badorf at 150 Hornaday Road for $134,900.

Mary Ann Glinski to Kylie Patterson and Kathy Moschel at 1408 Nobles Lane for $7,500.

30th Ward

Michael Lutestanski to BAAT Enterprises LLC at 247 Arabella St. for $15,000.

Michael Lutestanski to BAAT Enterprises LLC at 325 Arabella St. for $8,000.

MJL Properties Management LLC to BAAT Enterprises LLC at 311 Mathews Ave. for $15,000.

Michael Lutestanski II to BAAT Enterprises LLC at 337 Mathews Ave. for $15,000.

Mt. Oliver

Dean Brown to Ryan Sockwell at 324 Church Ave. for $36,300.

Jodi Phillips to Shawnda Dillard and Willie Miller Jr. at 627 Margaret St. for $10,917 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $30,096) by sheriff's deed.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2018 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017