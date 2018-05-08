ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Open Mic nite

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

May 8, 2018



The next Open Mic Coffee House at the South Side Presbyterian Church is on Friday, May 11, 7:30 – 9 p.m., and welcomes singers, poets, readers, dancers, comedians, and more to the stage.

Those interested in sharing should call 412-431-0118 or email kathysspc@aol.com to request stage time. New and old friends also enjoy candlelight conversation and refreshments with the suggested donation of $5. 

The Open Mic Coffee House is held the second Friday monthly at the corner of South 20th and Sarah streets in South Side; enter on 20th Street. For more information, call 412-431-0118.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2018 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 05/13/2018 08:31