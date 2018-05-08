ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

LifeSpan Knoxville activities

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

May 8, 2018



The LifeSpan Knoxville Center, 320 Brownsville Road, has scheduled a variety of special events in May.

On May 9 there will be a Senior Justice and Wellness Expo at the center; May 10 is Out to Lunch Bunch at the Central Diner & Grille. Those participating must be registered with OPT; May 18 is Pirate Picnic Day for $3. Everyone is encouraged to wear their Pirate gear; and, on May 28 the center will be closed for the Memorial Day Holiday.

In addition, there is an exercise group on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. and Silver Sneakers o on Wednesdays 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. and Thursdays 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

A monthly menu and calendar is available at http://www.lifespanpa.org.

For more information, call 412-381-6900.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2018 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 05/13/2018 08:33