LifeSpan Knoxville activities

The LifeSpan Knoxville Center, 320 Brownsville Road, has scheduled a variety of special events in May.

On May 9 there will be a Senior Justice and Wellness Expo at the center; May 10 is Out to Lunch Bunch at the Central Diner & Grille. Those participating must be registered with OPT; May 18 is Pirate Picnic Day for $3. Everyone is encouraged to wear their Pirate gear; and, on May 28 the center will be closed for the Memorial Day Holiday.

In addition, there is an exercise group on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. and Silver Sneakers o on Wednesdays 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. and Thursdays 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

A monthly menu and calendar is available at http://www.lifespanpa.org.

For more information, call 412-381-6900.