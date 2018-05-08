ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

P.W.S.A. at S.S. Forum

 
May 8, 2018



The May meeting of the South Side Planning Forum is Tuesday, May 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the Brashear Center, 2005 Sarah Street, South Side.

The forum will hear two presentations:

Robert Weiner, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority executive director, will speak about the PWSA in general and the lead service line replacement project and how it impacts a few areas in the South Side Flats.

James McNeel, managing director of the City Theatre Company along with Bill Vernon and Jozef Petrak, R3A Architectural Firm, on the City Theatre renovation project.

 
