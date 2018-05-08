Zoning Board hearings

Pittsburgh's Zoning Board of Adjustment has scheduled the following public hearings of interest to South Pittsburgh residents in the first floor hearing room of the John P. Robin Civic Building, 200 Ross Street, Downtown.

Zone case 111/18 on Thursday, May 17 at 9:30 a.m. is the appeal of Readshaw Funeral Home Inc, applicant and owner, for 1503 Brownsville Road in the 29th Ward (Zoning District RM-M).

Applicant requests two existing pole signs for funeral home.

Variance: 919.03.N.2: Maximum 12 sq. ft. in sign face area permitted and 24 sq. ft. requested; Maximum one sign permitted; Minimum 5' from a property line required and 2' requested.

Notes: Certificate of Occupancy 16-OCC-0008, dated 4/6/2016, permitted occupancy "Continued use of one-story structure as vehicle/equipment sales and repair (general) with 8 outdoor parking stalls."

For more information on the City of Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment, go to: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/boards/zoning-board.