This week's South Pittsburgh area Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, May 10, at 8:30 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Eugene Ricciardi's Courtroom:

• Richard J. Stszeski, 323 Clover Street, 16th Ward, Codes 304.10, 302.3, 302.5.

• George Leventis, 2302 E. Carson Street, 16th Ward, Code 403.62A.

• Jarl Skogsholm, 42 S. 22nd Street, 16th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1, 304.9.

• Russell Reed, 1817 Waite Street, 16th Ward, Codes 302.3, 307.1, 304.7, 304.6.

• Bingham South Side LP, 901 Bingham Street, 17th Ward, Code 302.3.

• Tri Entertainment LLC, 1514 E. Carson Street, 17th Ward, Code 1026.16.5.

• Thomas J. and Vicki Ann Kraczon, 1515 E. Carson Street, 17th Ward, Code 604.3.

• 1919 Mary St. LLC, 1919 Mary Street, 17th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3, 307.1, 108.2, 302.3, 304.7, 304.1, 304.16.

• Jennifer J. and Joseph Alessandro and Clifford Smith, 146 Pius Street, 17th Ward, Code 403.45.

• Solange Clarke, 54 Roscoe Street, 17th Ward, Codes 301.3, 302.4, 307.1.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, May 10, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Faye L. McFall, 410 Knox Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• ANA Realty LLC, 2608 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Code 107.2.1.

• David L. Newland, 135 The Boulevard, 29th Ward, Codes 304.1, 302.8.

• Patricia Ann Faust, 434 Arabella Street, 30th Ward, Codes 302.3, 304.7, PM302.7.

• Jeff J. and Maxine A. Cullens, 212 Charles Street, 30th Ward, Codes 304.6, 302.3, 304.7, 304.8.

• Jajudeen Ogunnoiki, 228 Moore Avenue, 30th Ward, Codes 307.1, 302.8, 302.3.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is in the Maul Building at 1700 E. Carson Street, third floor on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.