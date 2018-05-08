City Council will hold hearing on zone change

An application has been filed by Loysen + Kreuthmeier Architects on behalf of property owner, GCP, LLC, to change parcel 6-H-43 (recently consolidated into 6-H-45) in the Mount Washington neighborhood from Mixed-Use Planned Unit Development (AP) to Grandview Public Realm sub-district C (GPR-C).

A portion of the parcel 6-H-45 is currently zoned (GPR-C). Enactment of this rezoning will permit the involved property to be developed for uses permitted in the Grandview Public Realm – C (GPR-C) Zoning District.

The City Council is interested in obtaining the opinion of residents concerned with this matter. A public hearing to consider this matter has been scheduled before City Council Tuesday, May 22, at 2 p.m. in Council Chambers, 5th floor, City-County Building.

In order to speak or present information to City Council at the public hearing, you must call the City Clerk's Office at 412-255-2138 prior to the hearing date in order to have your name placed on the speaker's list. For additional information, visit http://www.pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/notices or call 412-255-2241.