Real estate transactions for issue of May 1, 2018

16th Ward

Forty One Corp. to 2100 Penn Ave LLC at 2100 E. Carson St. for $720,000.

April Mae McKee to James and Hedy Krenn at 2250 Mary St. Unit 108 for $267,000.

Oliver Hawk to Matthew Brennan at 2506 Mission St. for $343,900.

Peter Arsenault to Colt Thomas and Sarah Hazlett at 2511 Mission St. for $235,000.

17th Ward

Bethany Notaro to Simon and Rebecca Brain at 46 S. 17th St. for $283,000.

Robert Vavrek trustee to Otto Graf at 1719 Sarah St. for $149,500.

Kirk Bittel to James Miles Milliron at 1704 South Shore Court for $445,000.

William Leute et al. to Francisco Rodriquez and Paul Tice at 18 Welsh Road for $194,000.

18th Ward

R&D Home Solutions Inc. to I Fix Bricks LLC at 405 Beltzhoover Ave. for $10,500.

Olexandr Olekh to Yevgenia Pritchard at 837 Gearing Ave. for $52,700.

Pittsburgh City to Tracy and Edward Epperson at 803 Taft Ave. for $400 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $2,280).

19th Ward

Jeffrey Newport to Ryan Formica at 113 Dilworth St. for $125,000.

Jonathan Jarnot to Susan Clark at 119 Olympia St. for $249,900.

Donald Kalka to 22 Soffel Realty LLC at 22 Soffel St. for $70,000.

Chatham Village Homes Inc. to Katherine Crawford at 447 Sulgrave Road 2403 for $0 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $54,394).

Jess William Coker to Richard Platt Jr. and Lisa Platt at 208 W. Sycamore St. for $195,000.

Debra Decubellis to TMNL LLC at 14 Wills St. for $7,000.

29th Ward

Robert Warnock to Gabriella A Acosta Barreto and Gabriel A Cintron Rosado at 114 Birmingham Ave. for $82,000.

A1 Properties Pittsburgh LLC to BAAT Enterprises LLC at 206 E. Agnew Ave. for $29,500.

Zachary Luncinski to Jeffrey Konesky at 203 E. Woodford Ave. for $52,000.

Lawrence Fix to Michael Fedorowicz at 1731 Leolyn St. for $64,900.

Michelle Booker to Federal National Mortgage Assn. at 34 Nobles Lane for $3,869 by sheriff's deed.

Kimberly Francis to Kevin and Carla Kotula at 302 Sprucewood St. for $86,598.

30th Ward

Home Finders Inc. to SFP 242 Arabella LLC at 242 Arabella St. for $53,000.