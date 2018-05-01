Zone 3 community crime alerts for April 23-29

The following are the Part I crimes for the week of: April 23-29.

Duquesne Heights (1911) – Nothing to report (NTR)

Mt. Washington (1903, 1914, 1915, 1807)

Burglary – 100 blk. Estella Ave. - 4/28/18 at 6 PM – Victim reported a known person entered his home and stole his cat.

Burglary – 500 blk. Hallock St. - between 4/26/18 at 7:30 PM and 4/27/18 at 2:30 PM – Victim arrived home and found medication and cash had been stolen. Entry appears to have been made through a window. The amount of loss is over $350.

Theft – 200 blk. Lelia St. - 4/27/18 at 8:45 PM – Victim reported a known person stole a box full of paper towels. The amount of loss is unknown.

South Shore (1921) – NTR

Bon Air (1806)

Theft from vehicle – 200 blk. Tarragonna St. - between 4/23/18 at 7:30 PM and 4/24/18 at 12:30 PM – Victim reported $5 in coins & his phone charger where stolen from his vehicle. Amount of loss is $21.

South Side Slopes (1706, 1608)

Stolen vehicle – 2300 blk. Berg St. - between 4/24/18 at 11 PM and 4/25/18 at 7:30 AM – Victim reported his light blue 2007 Honda Accord with PA plate GNC 3675 was stolen.

Theft – 100 blk. Pius St. - between 4/16/18 at noon and 4/18/18 at 2:50 PM – Victim reported someone made unauthorized transactions from their checking account. Amount of loss is $1,753.22.

Theft from vehicle – 2700 blk. Shelly St. - 4/25/18 between 2 AM and 11 AM – Victim reported his front passenger side window was smashed with a brick and his canvas laptop bag & Dell Laptop computer had been stolen. Amount of loss is unknown.

Theft – 2300 blk. Arlington Ave. - 4/27/18 at 9:06 AM – Victim reported a known person stole her 45" Vizio smart TV. Amount of loss is $520.

South Side Flats (1609 & 1702)

Stolen vehicle – 100 blk. S. 4th St. - 4/24/18 at 12:30 PM – Victim reported his blue 2001 Subaru Forester with PA plate KGG 6565 was stolen from where he parked his vehicle.

Theft – 2700 blk. E. Carson St. - 4/25/18 at midnight – Victim reported losing his wallet and someone making unauthorized transactions on his debit card. Also, taken were social security card, state ID, union card, cash, and membership card. Amount of loss is over $60.

Burglary – 100 blk. S. 9th St. - between 4/24/18 at 4:30 PM and 4/25/18 at 8:45 AM – A contractor working at a site reported forced entry into a building and item were stolen. The items were Makita Worm drive, Framing nailer, Ridge compound miter saw, Makita drills, finishing nailer, wire cutter, Klein lineman pliers, Klein wire strippers, and Makita 18v batteries. Amount of loss is $1,990.

Aggravated assault – 100 blk. S. 22nd St. - 4/26/18 at 10:57 PM – Officers responded to shots fired call. Upon arrival, victim was being treated by medics and a witness stated he heard gun shot then saw victim laying on ground with gun shot wound. Victim was transported to a local hospital.

Theft from vehicle – S. 22nd St. & Mary St. - between 4/25/18 at 11:30 PM and 4/26/18 at 11:30 AM – Victim reported driver side window of vehicle was smashed. The victim's bag of clothing was stolen. Amount of loss is unknown.

Theft from vehicle – 100 blk. S. 28th St. - between 4/25/18 at 7:30 PM and 4/26/18 at 9 AM – Victim reported her cell phone charger was stolen from her vehicle. Amount of loss is unknown.

Aggravated assault – 1100 blk. E. Carson St. - 4/27/18 at 8:40 AM – Victim reported an unknown white male assaulted him. The victim stated the suspect punched him and knocked him unconscious. There was no sign of injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Theft – 1500 blk. E. Carson St. - 4/28/18 between midnight and 7 AM – Victim reported her iPhone was stolen while in the South Side Flats. Amount of loss is unknown.

Allentown (1803)

Theft from vehicle – 200 blk. Walter St. - between 4/25/18 at 4:50 PM and 4/26/18 at 7:45 AM – Victim reported $35 in cleaning supplies had been stolen from his vehicle.

Mount Oliver (1607) – NTR

Arlington (1603) – NTR

Arlington Heights (1604) – NTR

Beltzhoover (1809)

Burglary – 100 blk. Curtain Ave. - 4/28/18 at 4:20 PM – Victim reported a known person entered her home and stole her Lenova Thinkpad with charger. Amount of loss is $1,000.

Carrick (2901, 2902, 2904)

Theft – Brownsville Rd. & W. Cherryhill St. – 4/23/18 at 2:35 PM – Victim reported putting her phone on a wall and stepping away for a moment. When she returned the phone was gone. The phone was an LG K20+ cell phone. Amount of loss is unknown.

Burglary – 100 blk. Maytide St. – 4/24/18 at 1 AM – Victim called 911 when she heard footsteps and saw someone in her bathroom. Officers arrived and detained Shawn Siciliano who as sleeping on the sofa. The victim stated she did not know Sicilian and he did not have permission to be in her home. Siciliano was highly intoxicated. He was taken to the county jail.

Robbery – 2600 blk. Brownsville Rd. - 4/23/18 at 3:30 PM – Victim reported a black male (40-45 years old, 5'6", 185 pounds, short black hair, and dark complexion) took his money and cell phone (ZTE Q Link). The amount of loss is over $20. The victim saw a firearm in the suspect's pocket.

Burglary – 1900 blk. Westmont Ave. - 4/24/18 at 4 AM – Victim reported someone entered the home and stole an Insignia 50" TV. The amount of loss is unknown.

Burglary – 1400 blk. Amanda St. - between 4/23/18 at 2 PM and 4/28/18 at 11 AM – Victim reported her home was entered and scripts and court papers were stolen.

Overbrook (3204, 3207) – NTR

St. Clair (1606) – NTR

Knoxville (3001)

Robbery – 200 blk. Moore Ave. – 4/23/18 at 12:15 AM – Officers responded to a 911 call for a male screaming and throwing furniture off of the porch. While responding to the call, 911 advise officers the suspect was walking on Moore towards Brownsville Road carrying a hammer. Officers observed the male and detained him due to a hypodermic needle stick out of his pockets and a totality of the circumstances. The victim stated he was robbed by a known person and his accomplice after he met with them for a drug deal.

Theft – 400 blk. Brownsville Rd. - 4/16/18 at 7:41 PM – An employee of a local business called to report the theft of a computer mouse and Apple wireless keyboard. The amount of loss is $120.

Robbery – 100 blk. Grape St. - 4/29/18 at 3:30 AM – Victim reported 3 black males about 6' tall wearing black hoodies and pants pulled a gun on him and took his medication, cash, & phone charger. Amount of loss is over $60.