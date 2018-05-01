Police investigate South Side shooting

Pittsburgh Bureau of Police detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in the South Side Flats neighborhood on Thursday, April 26.

At just after 11 p.m., Zone 3 officers were sent on a report of a person shot at a house in the 100 block of S. 22nd Street. Police officers entered the house and observed a male with a gunshot wound lying on the first floor of the home.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

At this time there are no arrests. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to give detectives a call at 412-323-7800.