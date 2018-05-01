ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Motorcyclist injured on Mt. Washington

 
May 1, 2018



Around 8:36 p.m. on April 26, Zone 3 officers were sent to the 400 block of Woodruff Street for an accident involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.

According to the initial police report, the operator of the motorcycle was heading northbound on Woodruff Street when he apparently crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a car. The motorcycle driver was thrown from the bike onto the road.

The motorcyclist suffered numerous injuries and was transported to UPMC Mercy hospital in critical condition. One person inside the vehicle was evaluated and treated by medics on the scene for minor injuries.

The investigation continues. 

 
