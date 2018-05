A Carrick Rummage Sale will be held at Spencer United Methodist Church, 117 Spencer Ave., Pittsburgh 15227, on Friday, May 4 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. and Saturday, May 5 from 9 a.m. – noon.

The sale will feature clothes, jewelry, toys, linens, housewares, small appliances and more.

For more information, call 412-881-4000.