ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

SHHS Class of '69 plans a 'grovey' 50th reunion

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

May 1, 2018



The South Hills High School Class of ’68 is planning a 50th Class Reunion.

They’re planning a ‘Grovey’ (and groovy) time the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, June -24. Saturday afternoon features a buffet at the Linden Grove in Castle Shannon and on Sunday there will be a picnic at South Park Harbor Grove.

All SHHS class of ‘68 grads invited to attend one or both events.

For prices, directions and registration form, contact Dale Schweinsberg at 910-552-0l67; shhs1968reunion@gmail.com; or refer to any of the websites: http://www.shhs1968reunion.webs.com; Classmates.com; or our Facebook page: South-Hills-High-School-Class-Of-1968 -50th-Reunion.

Information can also be found on the South Hills Alumni website http://www.shhsaa.com

Deadline for reservations June 9. Everyone is asked to spread the word to classmates who might not have been contacted.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2018 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 05/05/2018 02:54