SHHS Class of '69 plans a 'grovey' 50th reunion

The South Hills High School Class of ’68 is planning a 50th Class Reunion.

They’re planning a ‘Grovey’ (and groovy) time the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, June -24. Saturday afternoon features a buffet at the Linden Grove in Castle Shannon and on Sunday there will be a picnic at South Park Harbor Grove.

All SHHS class of ‘68 grads invited to attend one or both events.

For prices, directions and registration form, contact Dale Schweinsberg at 910-552-0l67; shhs1968reunion@gmail.com; or refer to any of the websites: http://www.shhs1968reunion.webs.com; Classmates.com; or our Facebook page: South-Hills-High-School-Class-Of-1968 -50th-Reunion.

Information can also be found on the South Hills Alumni website http://www.shhsaa.com

Deadline for reservations June 9. Everyone is asked to spread the word to classmates who might not have been contacted.