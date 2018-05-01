Mobile Toolbox available for neighborhood outdoor projects

“You bring the team, we bring the tools,” that’s the slogan for GTECH and Neighborhood Allies’ latest free resource, the PGH Mobile Toolbox.

This is a n enclosed trailer, packed full of all the landscaping and gardening tools that volunteers need to implement and maintain outdoor community spaces and projects.

The trailer has been designed to help facilitate workday activities including community cleanups, garden installations, vacant lot activation, tree pit maintenance, and more.

The trailer can be reserved online at http://www.lotstolove.org/intake-form/ for Friday or Saturday volunteer days, from the beginning of May until the end of October. It is available to any Allegheny County resident with a group of at least five volunteers, for any work that benefits a neighborhood or community.

Those who have an interest in learning more about this free resource, can find more information on lotstolove.org, or reach the PGH Mobile Toolbox coordinator at 412-361-2099 ext. 7#.