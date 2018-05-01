Liberty Tunnel and Liberty Bridge will experience closures this week

PennDOT District 11 has announced overnight outbound closures of the Liberty Tunnel (Route 3069) and lane restrictions on the Liberty Bridge through Friday, May 4, weather permitting.

The outbound (southbound) Liberty Tunnel will close to traffic from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Additionally, the outbound tunnel will close from 8 p.m. Friday night through 10 a.m. on Saturday as crews conduct concrete placement, installation of electrical conduit and cables, work on

safety and control systems, and integrated equipment installation. The inbound tunnel will not be impacted. All outbound traffic will be detoured.

The $30.27 million final phase of work will include roadway pavement rehabilitation, the addition of safety and control systems, air monitoring upgrades, a fire containment system and CCTV installation. Additionally, extensive renovation of the fan house including replacing eight fan units, replacing all electrical equipment, concrete repairs, roof and drainage repairs, and retaining wall erection will occur.

Coordination between this project and the Liberty Bridge rehabilitation project is ongoing in an effort to minimize impacts to motorists.

Mosites Construction is the prime contractor. The overall project is anticipated to conclude in mid-February 2019.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions of the Liberty Bridge weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Friday, May 4 as crews clean and remove platforms. Lane closures will not occur simultaneously in each direction.

Additionally, a single-lane restriction will occur as needed on Second Avenue between Municipal Court Drive and Ross Street weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Thursday, May 31. Crews will conduct contract work and remove platforms.

The $80.08 million Liberty Bridge Rehabilitation Project includes deck replacement and ramp reconstruction, structural steel repairs, painting of the entire structure, concrete repairs, signage improvements and installation of a new alternating overhead lane control system.