Learn more about upcoming OpenStreetsPGH South Side

The South Side Chamber of Commerce is hosting an informative luncheon concerning OpenStreetsPGH on Thursday, May 3, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the OTB Bicycle Café, 2518 East Carson Street.

Mike Carroll, BikePGH director of events, is the featured guest speaker. He will present plans and details about the May 27 OpenStreetsPGH-South Side route and special fitness and other events. The cost for lunch is $25 per person. A cash bar is available.

The OpenStreetsPGH events open up designated street routes to the public to bike, walk, run, skate, dance and enjoy the route with "car free" streets. Last year was a first for OpenStreetsPGH on South Side, and BikePGH estimates that about 34,000 people came to the neighborhood for the event. The Chamber is reaching out to the South Side business district and neighborhoods to prepare for the OpenStreetsPGH on May 27.

BikePGH is organizing other OpenStreetsPGH events in June and July in other Pittsburgh neighborhoods.

Visit http://www.southsidechamber.org/openstreets to RSVP and pay for the luncheon. For more information, contact the Chamber at info@southsidechamber.org or 412-431-3360.