Jewelry sale will benefit Concord Presbyterian Church

The ladies of Concord Presbyterian Church are planning a fun event that includes shopping for jewelry and learning fun and fabulous tips that will help you to look and feel your best.

The fundraiser at the church, 1907 Brownsville Road, will feature Premier Designs Jewelry on May 12. The presentation and shopping will begin at 2 p.m.

The average American woman spends a year of her life deciding what to wear in the morning. Come hear Julie David share tips on how to make it fun again to get dressed. She will show how the right accessories can take 10 pounds off of a look.

Half of the profits will go to fund several projects at Concord Presbyterian Church. RSVP to Laura Markowitz at 412-780-7456. Or shop online at http://www.shopwithjuliedavid.com and select Concord Presbyterian Fundraiser at checkout.