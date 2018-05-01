Fraternity helps South Side get ready for marathon

ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise
May 1, 2018
The Alpha Phi Delta Fraternity of Duquesne University donated time last Saturday to help the South Side Chamber of Commerce spruce up the South Side for the May 6 Pittsburgh Marathon runners who will race eastward on Carson Street.
